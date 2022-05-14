50/50 Thursdays
LCCP’s Terence Cahee to be Wossman High School’s next head football coach

LCCP defensive coordinator Terence Cahee
LCCP defensive coordinator Terence Cahee(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monroe, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep’s Terence Cahee is headed to Monroe to further his coaching career. The Westlake native is set to become the next head football coach at Wossman High School.

“My hard work, sacrifice, and dedication have paid off. I have been blessed to work with some good coaches and coach some great young men,” said Cahee. “I feel like now is the right time because of the situation that Prep is in. I left it better than I found it. They have multiple Division I guys on the roster, especially on defense. They are ready for their next challenge.”

Cahee has served as the Trailblazers’ defensive coordinator for the last four years helping LCCP reach the playoffs in three of those seasons, including a semifinal appearance in 2020.

Before his time at LCCP, he served in the same role at Washington-Marion High School.

“I think that the challenges, kids, and communities have prepared me,” said Cahee. “Freddie Harrison and Erick Franklin put me in a position to lead. They have both believed in me and for that I’m thankful.”

The former McNeese standout will take over a Wildcat team that finished 5-4 a season ago. While Wossman has been a perennial playoff team recently, the Wildcats haven’t hosted a home first-round playoff game since 2016.

Cahee believes the foundation is there for Wossman to return to its state championship glory from the 1980′s.

“The vision that the Principal, Athletics Director, and community have for their high school is unmatched,” Cahee said. “They have a passionate fan base, and kids who want to win. They’ve seen success before, so we know it can be done.”

