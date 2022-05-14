Grand Lake falls short in extra-inning loss to Oak Grove, 2-1

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets have been so close to a state championship. Despite the Hornets making their third title game appearance since 2017, Grand Lake is still in search of its first-ever title. No. 3 Oak Grove edged the top-seeded Hornets, 2-1 in the eighth inning of the Class 1A Championship Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The game was won in the eighth inning when, after three consecutive walks, Oak Grove’s Luke Simmons singled to centerfield on a play nearly made by Hornets’ centerfielder Devin David. McCarthy scored on the play to give the Tigers their first lead of the game. Grand Lake would have runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, but the Hornets would ground out to end the game.

“We left it all out there on the field. It was a great game, eight innings and a 2-1 ball game, and neither club gave up,” said Grand Lake coach Tyler Alton. “It was just fun to be a part of it.”

The Hornets started the scoring in the third inning when after a double and a steal by Luke Primeaux, Gage Trahan would bring him home on a sacrifice fly.

Despite only plating one run in the game, Grand Lake would have a baserunner in all but two innings, leaving nine runners on base.

“At a certain point in the game, I think we left some runners on base that maybe we should have cashed in,” said Alton. “You look back at those earlier innings for those opportunities.”

Oak Grove tied things up at one in the sixth inning when Caden McCarthy singled to centerfield to pick up an RBI.

Both teams shined on the mound as the Tigers used the trio of Jackson Bradley, Tanner Duff and Caden McCarthy to strike out seven Hornets wile only allowing four hits.

Garrett Walker was a force on the bump for Grand Lake as he threw 107 pitches in 5.2 innings allowing just five hits. Despite also allowing five walks, Walker navigated pressure spots well picking up seven strikeouts, helping the Tigers strand 12 runners on base.

The Hornets were led on offense by Primeaux, David, Garrett Walker and Gavin Walker who each collected a hit.

