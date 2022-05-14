FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend, summer pattern sticking around

We'll see more sunshine ahead for Sunday afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well the good news is that rain hasn’t been an issue for Southwest Louisiana to start the weekend and has meant good weather for all of the events going on this weekend. Models have definitely jumped on a drier solution for the next few days with only a slim chance of a passing shower or storm through the start of next week. Summer like temperatures will continue to stick around over the next ten days as we see no real relief for our drought conditions.

Temperatures remain hot heading into next week (KPLC)

If you have any plans for this evening or maybe heading out to This is Home Fest, the weather looks to be just fine with no real concerns as we see partly cloudy skies around for the evening. Temperatures will be slowly falling as well with lower 80′s through early evening with middle 70′s making a return for the late evening and early morning hours of Sunday. While rain won’t be a factor we could be dealing with patchy dense fog to start the day as temperatures and dew points start off really close to one another. Expect Sunday morning to start in the middle to upper 60′s and then we will quickly warm up for the afternoon. For Sunday afternoon and evening it will be the perfect time to hit the lake or head to the pool as highs will stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90s with heat index values staying pretty close to the middle to upper 90′s.

High pressure setting up shop right over the top of us (KPLC)

Moisture really doesn’t look to go anywhere as winds remain southerly in direction and that will continue to keep things warm and muggy as we kick off the new work week. If you are hoping for some cooling relief in the form of showers and storms then you’ll have to look elsewhere as rain chances will remain very low coming up over the next 5-7 days. High pressure will be building in and keeping things on the quiet side as sunshine is expected each afternoon with just a few clouds mixed in from time to time. Temperatures will not only remain warm for the afternoons, but our evenings as well with low backs into the lower 70′s and highs not moving much with lower 90′s expected for the majority of the week. Some slight changes look possible as we head into late week as high pressure will begin to break down and move to our east and once that happens we will look for a few rain chances to return to the forecast by next week.

Our summer like pattern will continue to hang around into the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

At this time I don’t see any strong indications for major rainfall over the next 7-10 days, but scattered showers and storms could be around as we head into next weekend and maybe the start of next week. That is something we will have to watch closely as we move closer in time, but for now just make sure to stay hydrated with hot afternoons and lots of sunshine over the next week or so.

No real significant rain chances ahead (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

