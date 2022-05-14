Firefighters warn drought, wind can make brush fires dangerous

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this week, the Carlyss Fire Department worked a brush fire near Choupique Rd.

They were able to contain the fire with Sulphur Fire Department on standby, but with the heat and windy conditions we’ve seen lately – that could have easily not been the case.

“These things get out of hand quick,” Chief Mark Ware said. “They burn hot, and are very unpredictable.”

Carlyss Fire Chief, Mark Ware, explains that several acres could be burning by the time they get the call.

“A house fire is contained, you know,” Ware said. “You see it burning, it is probably not going anywhere. A Brush fire throws off these embers, it travels, you don’t even notice it. Then you start having spot fires all over.”

But in these instances, Ware said they have extra manpower on speed dial.

“The last fire that turned big, ended up being a grass fire, woods fire, I had to call Westlake Fire, Houston River Fire, Ward 6 and Forestry just to put it out,” Ware said.

Chief Ware said there are simple ways to prevent these fires, like checking for burn bans, never burn in dry or windy conditions and to never leave a fire unattended.

In our area, he said brush or grass fires are the most common now, during the warmest months of the year.

“This is going to be the most common, because we are surrounded by so much agriculture land,” Ware said. “People are burning off fields and things like that.”

