3 teen inmates escape from Ware Youth Detention Center; security guard sought
Two of the teens are facing an attempted murder charge.
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three teen boys are on the run after the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were helped by a security guard.
A warrant was issued for Victoria Tune, 21, in connection with the escape of three Ware Detention Center inmates.
Each teen was in Ware Detention Center for various felony crimes:
- TyJuan Lafitte, 17, of Caddo Parish for attempted first-degree murder
- Jeremiah Durham, 17, of Bossier Parish for armed robbery
- Na’Varaya Lane, 15, of DeSoto Parish for attempted second-degree murder
Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ware Youth Center regarding three escapees.
“Oncoming day shift employees discovered that three male juvenile residents, with help from a female WYC security guard, had escaped the juvenile detention facility approximately four hours earlier,” posted the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
Video surveillance captured Tune driving the three teens from the detention center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, Louisiana license plate VWY 295. RRPSO reports that the car has a missing rear bumper. The direction of travel for the car is unknown.
Anyone with information concerning the escapees and security guard is asked to contact the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-932-4221 or by dialing 911.
