Youth education and training fair Saturday

Jobs
Jobs(Elizabeth K. Joseph / CC BY 2.0)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center is holding a Youth Education and Training Opportunity Fair Saturday for people aged 16 to 24.

The fair is from 1-3 p.m. at the American Job Center at 3434 Third Street.

The fair will have information about employment opportunities, on-the-job training, and tuition assistance, as well as training needed for Class A commercial driver’s licenses, certified medical assistants, HVAC, pipefitting, non-destructive testing and more.

Several local employers will be on-hand.

Attendees are asked to dress in business attire for interviews and to bring copies of their resumes.

The Youth Training Fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

To RSVP, visit https://sites.google.com/view/youth22/home. For more information call the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

