SWLA Arrest Report - May 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 12, 2022.

Joshua Richard-Christopher Heaton, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

David Mark Papillion, 44, Lake Charles: 4 counts contempt of court; Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000.

Dewayne Maliq Longshore, 21, Washington, D.C.: Disturbing the peace; simple battery; resisting an officer.

Alexis Raye Bogard, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession.

Shylyn Coy Somers, 48, Monroe: Probation violation.

Heather Marie Trimble, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jaylon Wayne Duhon, 22, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; 2 probation violations.

Donald Ray Haley, 27, Lake Charles: 2 counts battery of emergency room personnel, EMS, or a healthcare professional.

Charles Rayford Jenkins, 58, Westlake: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Javin Marquel Landry, 22, Lafayette: Contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Wendell Delaney Cole, 41, Thibodeaux: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession; second-offense possession of stolen firearms; domestic abuse battery; 2 counts contempt of court.

Diamond Macio Doucette, 34, Lake Charles: 3 counts contempt of court; 4 counts Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); aggravated flight from an officer.

Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Bert Thomas Carlin, 62, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5.000.

Joseph Edward Thibodeaux, 42, Vinton: Aggravated crime against nature.

Raymond Wayne McNabb, 44, Sulphur: 2 counts theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5.000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.