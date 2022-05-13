State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a short debate in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the author of a bill to charge a woman with murder if she gets an abortion asked to put it back on the calendar.

No vote was made on HB813 by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City. He made the request to put it back on the calendar after lawmakers passed an amendment to remove the murder charge from the bill.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a formal statement on his opinion on Wednesday and his intention to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life. But HB 813 is not a pro-life bill. Working together, we can create a Louisiana that values life and supports women, children and families. HB 813’s proposals are not the way to do that here or anywhere else. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/astbQofD6G — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 11, 2022

