No. 8 St. Amant overcomes six-run deficit to upset fourth-seeded Sulphur, 10-7

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It was the start the Golden Tors had dreamed of.

No. 4 Sulphur jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the eight-seed, St. Amant, eventually answered with an eight-run sixth inning to rally past Sulphur 10-7 Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

“We wanted to come out and try to get to their guy and we kept battling,” said Sulphur coach Sam Moore. “But you have to tip your hat to the other team. They did not quit and they clawed away at us.”

Trailing 6-0 heading into the fourth inning, St. Amant would begin mounting its comeback with a two-run inning as Landon Stewart and Ashtyn Ellis each picked up RBIs.

Sulphur junior pitcher Jake Brown had been cruising to that point and despite dicey innings in the fourth and fifth, Brown had wiggled out of harm’s way. He allowed just two runs despite St. Amant loading the bases in both innings.

Eventually, the Gators would break through as St. Amant would put the first four batters on base to open the sixth inning, prompting Moore to make a pitching change to Kohl Navarre. The Gators would prove to be a tough out for Navarre as well as St. Amant would total five hits and five walks in the frame to score eight runs and take a 10-7 lead.

Brown finished the game with five innings pitched allowing six runs and picking up seven strikeouts. He also picked up a triple as the lead-off hitter.

“We never quit,” said Moore. “Jake Brown is a warrior and is the best player in the state, hands-down.”

The Tors’ first semifinal trip since 2018 saw Dillon Bird and Gage Trahan both lead the team with three RBIs apiece.

St. Amant advances to play No. 2 West Monroe in the Class 5A state title game Saturday at 6 p.m. The Rebels downed third-seeded Dutchtown in walk-off fashion, 6-5.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.