McNeese graduation today at Burton Coliseum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is holding two graduation ceremonies today at Burton Coliseum.

Graduation for the Burton College of Education and colleges of nursing and health professions and science, engineering and mathematics is at 9 a.m. and the ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, business and liberal arts is at 1 p.m.

If you’re attending, plan to use the entrance on the west side.

After viewers reached out to us, we reached out to McNeese.

McNeese officials told us all attendees are being routed through the west side entrance because the east side is still damage.

All attendees must also pass through a security checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.