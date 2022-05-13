50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese graduation today at Burton Coliseum

McNeese State University.
McNeese State University.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is holding two graduation ceremonies today at Burton Coliseum.

Graduation for the Burton College of Education and colleges of nursing and health professions and science, engineering and mathematics is at 9 a.m. and the ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, business and liberal arts is at 1 p.m.

If you’re attending, plan to use the entrance on the west side.

After viewers reached out to us, we reached out to McNeese.

McNeese officials told us all attendees are being routed through the west side entrance because the east side is still damage.

All attendees must also pass through a security checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

Kimberly Womack with her daughter, Kathryn (left), and grandson (right).
La. woman offers $10,000 reward to find mother’s killer
Handcuffs
SWLA Arrest Report - May 12, 2022
LHSAA AND THE ECONOMY
LHSAA State Baseball Tournament hoping for a home run for Lake Area economy
We have a warm and muggy evening, but staying dry for Relay for Life
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible this evening, turning drier into Sunday