McNeese blasts HBU in game one, 23-5

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUSTON - The McNeese Cowboys left no doubt.

Highlighted by Payton Harden’s career-high five hits and six RBI, along with his first homer of the year, McNeese (28-21, 13-9 SLC) needed just five innings to put up 23 runs en route to a 23-5 run-rule victory over Houston Baptist (18-32, 11-11 SLC) in seven innings, Thursday afternoon at Husky Field.

23 runs match a season-high previously set against Alcorn (2/27), McNeese plated a run in each of the first two innings, seven runs in the third, four in the fourth, then 10 in the fifth.

Julian Gonzales was 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Andruw Gonzales went 3-for-4 with four RBIs with three runs scored, and Josh Leslie went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs. Braden Duhon and Reid Bourque each recorded two hits and drove in a pair.

Grant Rogers (6-4) picked up his league-leading fourth win in conference play pitching 5.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits while fanning four.

Austin Spinney (3-4) was handed the loss for HBU. Spinney allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits in 2.1 innings.

The seven-run third was highlighted by three straight RBI singles by Julian Gonzales, Andruw Gonzales, and Reid Bourque.

The four-run fourth was highlighted by Payton Harden’s 2-run single that scored A. Gonzales and Bourque, both had walked.

The 10-run fifth was highlighted by two Andruw Gonzales RBI singles - the second a 2-run single, Braden Duhon’s ribbie single up the middle, and Payton Harden’s opposite-field 3-run homer.

Dating back to the previous series finale on March 26th in Lake Charles, McNeese has outscored HBU 35-5 over the last nine innings.

