50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA State Baseball Tournament hoping for a home run for Lake Area economy

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

After softball teams from across the state rolled into town and swung for the fences, it’s time for baseball teams to get in on the action as well. Baseball teams from across the state are at McMurray Park in Sulphur this week for the state tournament.

“I think the coaches do an incredible job, athletic directors, everyone in our membership does an incredible job of getting people ready to come here and accepting the process of what we have to do throughout the year to get here,” Eddie Bonine, the Executive Director of the LHSAA said.

The tournament started on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday. And everyone involved with LHSAA said the hospitality of Southwest Louisiana is what makes these events so special.

“Oh the food and hospitality for sure. Without a doubt. The Visit Lake Charles team and Eric Zartler... They have a great team put together. They make our job a lot easier. They provide a home for us for a four or five day stretch and just make it easier,” Michael Federico, the Assistant Executive Director of the LHSAA said.

The tournament is set to bring in 2 million dollars to the lake area. Bids are already rolling in for the next two seasons and Lake Charles is hoping to win those spots again.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

We have a warm and muggy evening, but staying dry for Relay for Life
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible this evening, turning drier into Sunday
McDonald’s Franchisee Ajay Patel (center), pictured with McDonald’s President and CEO Chris...
Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award
Extreme heat has caused a drought spanning most of the state, taking a toll on farmers.
Area farmers work through severe drought
Extreme heat has caused a drought spanning most of the state, taking a toll on farmers.
Area farmers work through severe drought