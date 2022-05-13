LHSAA State Baseball Tournament hoping for a home run for Lake Area economy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

After softball teams from across the state rolled into town and swung for the fences, it’s time for baseball teams to get in on the action as well. Baseball teams from across the state are at McMurray Park in Sulphur this week for the state tournament.

“I think the coaches do an incredible job, athletic directors, everyone in our membership does an incredible job of getting people ready to come here and accepting the process of what we have to do throughout the year to get here,” Eddie Bonine, the Executive Director of the LHSAA said.

The tournament started on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday. And everyone involved with LHSAA said the hospitality of Southwest Louisiana is what makes these events so special.

“Oh the food and hospitality for sure. Without a doubt. The Visit Lake Charles team and Eric Zartler... They have a great team put together. They make our job a lot easier. They provide a home for us for a four or five day stretch and just make it easier,” Michael Federico, the Assistant Executive Director of the LHSAA said.

The tournament is set to bring in 2 million dollars to the lake area. Bids are already rolling in for the next two seasons and Lake Charles is hoping to win those spots again.

