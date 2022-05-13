50/50 Thursdays
La. woman offers $10,000 reward to find mother’s killer

A Caddo Parish woman seeks to solve the 2008 death of her mother in south Louisiana.
Kimberly Womack with her daughter, Kathryn (left), and grandson (right).
Kimberly Womack with her daughter, Kathryn (left), and grandson (right).(Source: Womack's Family)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana woman is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of her mother over a decade ago.

Kathryn Simpson says her mother Kimberly Womack died on August 1, 2008, at her home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Simpson, who now lives in Caddo Parish, says the family was initially told her mother’s death was accidental. Womack’s body was cremated. It wasn’t until after cremation that Simpson’s family learned that Womack’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to Simpson, the coroner’s office ruled her mother’s death a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, including the condition of the body.

An arrest has never been made in the case, although to this day, it remains an open investigation. The case has even recently been the subject of a true crime podcast.

If anyone has any information on the death of Kimberly Womack, you are asked to call the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at (225) 638-5400 or submit a tip through Greater Baton Rouge Crimestoppers here.

Kimberly Womack
Kimberly Womack(Source: Womack's Family)

