COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters outside the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

