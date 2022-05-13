COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.