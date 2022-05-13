50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid weekend, but will we see rain?

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we have been in all week will continue into the weekend. But the one change to the forecast is the chance of rain, I am including a 20% chance of rain for Saturday. The reason for this is an upper level low over the southeastern United States is drifting closer to SWLA and this could bring some showers close to our area. I still think the greatest chance of rain will remain just east of SWLA. But if you have outdoor plans I would encourage you to keep an eye on the sky and use our First Alert Weather app to check the radar anytime. Dry weather returns as high pressure moves back over our area by early next week.

We'll see more sunshine and hot afternoons ahead for next week
We'll see more sunshine and hot afternoons ahead for next week

