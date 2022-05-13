FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible this evening, turning drier into Sunday

We have a warm and muggy evening, but staying dry for Relay for Life (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week has been filled with plenty of sunshine and hot afternoons as most of us have reached the lower 90′s during the day before slowly cooling through the overnight. As we near the weekend some slight changes are in the forecast as isolated storm chances make a return to the forecast, but the positive takeaway is that models have trended slightly drier over the last 24 hours. The weekend does shape up to be mostly dry, but it will be a hot one as temperatures feel more summer like at times.

Heading out the door this morning our temperatures are slightly warmer than the last few days as we have a few more lower 70′s in the mix this morning with a few upper 60′s as well. Thankfully it is a quiet start to the day as we aren’t tracking any fog at the moment and no showers or storms, although that could change heading into our evening hours as a few isolated storms try to make their way into the area. Starting off our Friday we can expect plenty of sunshine though and that will help to propel our temperatures in the upward direction once more as head are heading back into the lower 90′s this afternoon. Most of the day will remain dry though as our storms look to develop to the east and slowly work their way south and west with time. We do have Relay for Life and Downtown at Sundown this evening and those events look to be okay, if we do see a stray shower or storm it won’t last long and it would help to cool us down through the evening. Things don’t change a lot for Saturday morning as we start off warm and muggy with a few areas of patchy fog.

Looking at the weekend as a whole it really won’t be that bad as we see a lot of sunshine and some clouds mixed in from time to time. A disturbance will slide in from the north and west for Saturday evening and that looks to bring yet another chance for some isolated showers and storms, and this does look to be our best rain chance over the next 10 days. The best chance of showers and storms looks to be in the evening hours and quickly tapering off once we loose the daytime heating. Highs will be on the warmer side with upper 80′s to near 90 for Saturday afternoon with highs once again returning to the lower 90′s for Sunday. Hopefully you can spend the weekend outside and near the pool or the lake as it will be so hot. Just remember to keep an eye to the sky as we head into the afternoon and evening with the chance of a few storms in the mix. As of now though it won’t be a washout and you’ll just want to find a way to stay cool with the hotter temperatures around.

A quick check of the second half of the ten day forecast will feature a lot of what we saw this past week and that is summer time temperatures with low rain chances. In fact sunshine is gonna be abundant over the next 5-10 days with highs climbing back into the lower 90′s for the afternoon and it will feel even warmer at times. Just keep an eye to the sky over the next two days especially if you are heading out to any of the events this weekend.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

