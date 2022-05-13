CPSB announces “Of the Year” district winners
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing their 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the district.
The winners were chosen from nearly 27,000 students and over 4,000 employees and were honored as outstanding representations of Calcasieu Parish.
All winners are listed below by category along with their schools:
Students of the Year
- Anna Alcock – T.S. Cooley Elementary School
- Kennedi Brown – S.P. Arnett Middle School
- Alonnie Celestine – Barbe High School (Alonnie was a Louisiana Student of the Year finalist.)
Teachers of the Year
- Madeline Toups – Barbe Elementary School
- Zaner Delafosse – Vinton Middle School
- Andrea McFarlain – Sulphur High School
New Teachers of the Year
- Jamie Young – W.W. Lewis Middle School (Ms. Young is currently a Louisiana New Teacher of the Year finalist.)
- Elizabeth Barron - Vinton High School
Principals of the Year
- Adam Caldwell – Nelson Elementary School (Mr. Caldwell is currently a Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalist.)
- Michelle LeBlanc – W.W. Lewis Middle School
- Eric Heinen – Vinton High School
Librarians of the Year
- Katie Stone – Vincent Settlement Elementary
- Shelly Ellender – S.P. Arnett Middle School
- Vickie Barto – Sam Houston High School
Counselors of the Year
- Amy Pourciau – R.W. Vincent Elementary
- Ryan White – LeBlanc Middle School
- Stacey Blanchard – Sulphur High School
To view photos of the winners, CLICK HERE.
