CPSB announces “Of the Year” district winners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing their 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the district.

The winners were chosen from nearly 27,000 students and over 4,000 employees and were honored as outstanding representations of Calcasieu Parish.

All winners are listed below by category along with their schools:

Students of the Year

Anna Alcock – T.S. Cooley Elementary School

Kennedi Brown – S.P. Arnett Middle School

Alonnie Celestine – Barbe High School (Alonnie was a Louisiana Student of the Year finalist.)

Teachers of the Year

Madeline Toups – Barbe Elementary School

Zaner Delafosse – Vinton Middle School

Andrea McFarlain – Sulphur High School

New Teachers of the Year

Jamie Young – W.W. Lewis Middle School (Ms. Young is currently a Louisiana New Teacher of the Year finalist.)

Elizabeth Barron - Vinton High School

Principals of the Year

Adam Caldwell – Nelson Elementary School (Mr. Caldwell is currently a Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalist.)

Michelle LeBlanc – W.W. Lewis Middle School

Eric Heinen – Vinton High School

Librarians of the Year

Katie Stone – Vincent Settlement Elementary

Shelly Ellender – S.P. Arnett Middle School

Vickie Barto – Sam Houston High School

Counselors of the Year

Amy Pourciau – R.W. Vincent Elementary

Ryan White – LeBlanc Middle School

Stacey Blanchard – Sulphur High School

