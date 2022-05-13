50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CPSB announces “Of the Year” district winners

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing their 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the...
The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing their 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the district.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing their 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the district.

The winners were chosen from nearly 27,000 students and over 4,000 employees and were honored as outstanding representations of Calcasieu Parish.

All winners are listed below by category along with their schools:

Students of the Year

  • Anna Alcock – T.S. Cooley Elementary School
  • Kennedi  Brown – S.P. Arnett Middle School
  • Alonnie Celestine – Barbe High School  (Alonnie was a Louisiana Student of the Year finalist.)

Teachers of the Year

  • Madeline Toups – Barbe Elementary School
  • Zaner Delafosse – Vinton Middle School
  • Andrea McFarlain – Sulphur High School

New Teachers of the Year

  • Jamie Young – W.W. Lewis Middle School (Ms. Young is currently a Louisiana New Teacher of the Year finalist.)
  • Elizabeth Barron - Vinton High School

Principals of the Year

  • Adam Caldwell – Nelson Elementary School (Mr. Caldwell is currently a Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalist.)
  • Michelle LeBlanc – W.W. Lewis Middle School
  • Eric Heinen – Vinton High School

Librarians of the Year

  • Katie Stone – Vincent Settlement Elementary
  • Shelly Ellender – S.P. Arnett Middle School
  • Vickie Barto – Sam Houston High School

Counselors of the Year

  • Amy Pourciau – R.W. Vincent Elementary
  • Ryan White – LeBlanc Middle School
  • Stacey Blanchard – Sulphur High School

To view photos of the winners, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

Help fight cancer by making a donation today!
American Cancer Society hosts Relay for Life walk
Jobs
Youth education and training fair Saturday
Phillips 66 in Westlake, Louisiana.
Phillips 66 responds to report Westlake plant exceeded set levels of benzene emissions in 2021
McNeese State University.
McNeese graduation today at Burton Coliseum