50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Area farmers work through severe drought

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is not even summer yet, and we are feeling those scorching temperatures. Extreme heat has caused a drought spanning most of the state, taking a toll on farmers.

“I really love what I do,” Justin Vail said. “It is becoming more stressful every year.”

For fifth generation farmer, Brandon Vail, the job never stops. From corn, wheat, cattle or crawfish, Vail said it’s a job that requires some elbow grease, but he said he knew what he signed up for.

“Wheats, oat, corn, milo – I’ve raised just about everything you can grow here,” Vail said.

Over the last several years, Vail said his work has been that much harder due to frequent rain and damaging hurricanes, but this year, he said it is just the opposite.

“This year, everything happened to shift on us,” Vail said. “We went into a drought.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Louisiana is in a drought, with Calcasieu Parish facing a D-2 or severe drought. As compared to a year ago, most of the state was white, meaning there was no threat.

As rice as his primary crop, Vail explains he is pulling even longer days to keep up with the evaporation caused by the heat.

“Every eight days or so, I have to go back and add water to every cut in every field,” Vail said. “So, it is a constant, never-ending battle. You never get to stop. You never get to turn your pumps off.”

He said rain is a relief, whereas a year ago, it would have been viewed as more work. Vail also owns livestock, which he said poses its own issues.

“Because it is so dry, we are starting to run into pasture issues,” Vail said. “We are running short of grass in some places. We are really getting concerned about hay.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently extended emergency loans for producers in all Louisiana parishes recovering for drought. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

Extreme heat has caused a drought spanning most of the state, taking a toll on farmers.
Area farmers work through severe drought
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.
BBB says “New Profile Pic’ app isn’t leaking your personal information to Russia
Summer is the time many choose to be out on the water. Yet safety measures are needed to avoid...
Enforcement agencies join forces to urge boating safety this summer
They’ve moved their main station out of a flood zone, and added a new station that will help...
‘Moving Houston River Fire into the future’