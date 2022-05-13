50/50 Thursdays
American Cancer Society hosts Relay for Life walk

Help fight cancer by making a donation today!(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, local teams will walk a track lined with luminaria bags at the Lake Charles Civic Center in the Relay for Life event hosted by the American Cancer Society.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Relay For Life SWLA is our opportunity to come together to save lives, celebrate cancer survivors, honor lost loved ones and fight for a world without cancer.

There are 33 local teams raising funds for the American Cancer Society this year to support cancer research, education, advocacy and family services.

Readers who would like to make a donation to KPLC’s Team Ben can CLICK HERE.

Readers who want to search for other local Relay for Life teams can CLICK HERE.

