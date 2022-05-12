50/50 Thursdays
Water’s Edge hosts monthly food pantry

By Joel Bruce
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering in Lake Charles hosted a drive-thru food pantry on May 12.

The distribution begin at 10:00 a.m. and cars filled the line spanning all the way to the Home Depot on the other side of the block.

Water’s Edge gave away a variety of foods, from canned goods, cereal, peanut butter to other various snacks.

Water’s Edge Pastor Tony Borque said ever since the 2020 hurricanes there’s been a huge need, and they have been there to fulfill it:

“We do this once a month. we usually expect to feed about 2000 people on this day. We usually feed around 1000 to 2000 people. about 500 families come,” Borque said. “We pre-make bags, grocery bags, and everyone that shows up gets a specifically made grocery bag.”

He said that the pantry is a good way to help those who have to make a choice between food and medical supplies.

“Sometimes people can’t afford to get food and afford to get insulin and their medicine so this will allow them to get both,” Borque said.

Water’s Edge hosts food pantries once a month and their next one is scheduled for June 16.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

