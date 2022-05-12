50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival returns

By Joel Bruce
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back after a two-year hiatus, and the best part is the air show’s first big festival back will be right here in Lake Charles.

The summer event will have live music, food vendors and balloon glows both nights. It will be held at the Stables at Le Bocage on June 10 and 11 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This is all to raise funds for “Reins of Hope,” a therapeutic riding program that helps children with unique challenges through equine-assisted activities and adaptive riding.

“We’re raising funds for Reins of Hope, which is an equine therapy for children that have autism or that struggled in their lives - and adults in some cases,” said Brangineers Marketing Firm CEO Brandon Beard. “They’ve learned through research that horses really, really help with some of those things.”

All the live performances are local.

“We have Wayne Toups, we have Dustin Sonnier, we have a local favorite, the Flamethrowers, we have Three Beards - and he’s right here in Lake Charles. And they’re actually charting on the Top 100. They filmed their video right here in downtown Lake Charles and they’re our headliner on Saturday night, and we are super excited,” Beard said.

You can visit the festival’s website for more details.

It will be held at the Stables at Le Bocage on June 10 and 11 from 4 to 11:30 p.m.
