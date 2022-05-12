SWLA Arrest Report - May 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 11, 2022.

Dominique Rondale Dyer, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); instate detainer; trespassing.

Freddie Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Osborn James Freeman, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Brandon Blake Vincent, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (4 charges).

Laporcha Shenicqua Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); probation violation.

Andrew Wayne Stewart, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; assault; disturbing the peace.

Peter Joseph Galmore Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cailon James Augustine, 26, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have rear and side reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrall Charles Fontenot, 45, Lake Charles: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Christopher Thibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Marsha Ann Clophus-Fontenot, 46, Lake Charles: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clarence Joseph Colston, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.

Craig Anthony Dubard, 58, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.

Stacy Lamb, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; broken tail lamps.

