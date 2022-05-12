50/50 Thursdays
Summer travel safety tips from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer travel continues to make a strong comeback this year, with many finally taking the big trips they’ve put off since COVID. As the prices of gas and airfare skyrocket, you may be watching your wallet, but officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s also important to keep an eye on your belongings and the way you travel.

“Make sure you plan your route the right way carefully so that someone knows which route you’re taking, so just in case there is a wreck and you’re unconscious they’ll know who to call and about where to call,” Calcasieu Parish Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

State troopers also recommend a proactive approach by practicing “heads up driving.” That means looking further down the road, instead of only at the vehicle in front of you.

If you’re in a rush, authorities say you may forget the most basic yet vital item on the list - securing your home. Always double-check doors, windows and entry points to make sure they are secure, and lock all valuables away. While more and more people have security cameras installed, it’s still smart to tell a trusted person about your trip.

“The most important thing they can do is get to know their neighbor,” Guillory said. “Make sure that you’re neighbor is aware that you are going out of town and that no cars should be there and ask your neighbor to help keep a watch for your house.”

You can also call the sheriff’s office to alert them of your getaway, and a deputy will be sent out to patrol your home periodically.

Lastly, keep an eye on your kids in crowded areas like airports and rest stops while traveling.

