Advertisement

State lawmakers, officials respond to Pres. Biden’s decision to cancel oil and gas leases

Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements following Pres. Joe Biden's...
Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements following Pres. Joe Biden's decision to cancel leases in the Gulf of Mexico.(Gray DC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pres. Joe Biden is canceling three oil and gas leases scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska.

The lease cancellations come as gas prices have surged to a record $4.40 a gallon.

Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements responding to the cancellations.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

“Biden’s administration just canceled more oil and gas leases. We need more American energy production, not less. We need operation energy warp speed.”

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves

“The Biden Administration’s announcement that they will cancel new offshore oil and gas production approaches levels of irresponsibility and reckless stupidity never seen before. We are paying record prices for gasoline and to heat and cool our homes. Rather than using American energy sources to help solve the problem and lower prices, the Biden administration continues to carry out policies that only benefit Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other apparent allies of this White House. It is past time for the administration to put Americans first. This is the only administration in modern history to not issue lands and waters for oil and gas production. Not only is this illegal, but it is hurting families across the country.”

U.S. Congressman Rep. Clay Higgins

“Biden’s energy policies put America last. We’re seeing record-high fuel costs, and yet, the administration continues to block new leasing. We need to drill here, now.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy

Pres. Biden has killed more energy lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. He’s killing jobs, has killed America’s energy independence, and is fueling inflation that is killing Louisiana families. And he’s doing it on purpose.

Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Mike Moncla

“The cancelling of the last remaining lease sales from the most recent renewal of the Five-Year Plan is not really news, since the Biden Administration has already said that we will not move forward with any new lease sales, but I’m glad this has made the news cycle. The cancelling of the sale of leases 259 and 261 in the Gulf of Mexico puts a beautiful exclamation point on the absolute devastation that this administration has caused to our industry, and to our nation.

We are suffering from a war overseas. Prices at the pump are at an all-time high. The only way to bring those prices down is to increase domestic energy production. It is nothing short of hypocritical that the Biden administration bans Russian energy imports, while at the same time doing everything it can to stop any and all future production in the Gulf of Mexico.

We desperately need a renewal of the Five-Year offshore leasing plan. Sadly, as long as Joe Biden is in office, his pattern of behavior indicates devastating effects on Gulf of Mexico production for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Allen Parish officials weigh adding school resource officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
The proposal would add four school resource officers.

News

Enrolment for Cleco discount program for LIHEAP eligable customers ends May 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
LIHEAP enrolled or eligable residents can receive a 25% discount on the fuel portion of their electricity bill.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot and humid day, storms return for Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Durham
Not much change from day to day as hot and humid conditions remain in place for the afternoons with muggy starts and patchy fog across the region. The same can be expected over the course of the next few days, but for our Thursday we are starting off a little cooler as some drier air has worked it’s way in during the overnight hours. Changes are on the way as shower and storm chances are back in the forecast as we head into Friday and the weekend, but the positive is it won’t be a complete washout.

News

FEMA announces additional $74M for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
The funding is being made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Saints

Saints 2022 schedule released; will visit rival Falcons on the road week 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jesse Brooks
The game will be on Sun., Sept. 11 with a kickoff set for noon.

News

VIDEO: Authorities remind residents of boating safety precautions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC will have a livestream of the press conference at 9:30 a.m. today, May 12, 2022.

News

Hometown Heroes - A City of Refuge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Bridges
Homeless shelter for veterans

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - May 11, 2022

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 11, 2022.

News

Authorities remind residents of boating safety precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Thursday but a few storms possible late in the day Friday and Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Terry
A hot and sunny forecast returns for Thursday, but late in the day Friday and again on Saturday there will be a chance for some widely scattered thunderstorms. Timing for the rain looks to be between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Friday and perhaps a little earlier in the afternoon with the start on Saturday.