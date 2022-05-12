State lawmakers, officials respond to Pres. Biden’s decision to cancel oil and gas leases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pres. Joe Biden is canceling three oil and gas leases scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska.

The lease cancellations come as gas prices have surged to a record $4.40 a gallon.

Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements responding to the cancellations.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

“Biden’s administration just canceled more oil and gas leases. We need more American energy production, not less. We need operation energy warp speed.”

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves

“The Biden Administration’s announcement that they will cancel new offshore oil and gas production approaches levels of irresponsibility and reckless stupidity never seen before. We are paying record prices for gasoline and to heat and cool our homes. Rather than using American energy sources to help solve the problem and lower prices, the Biden administration continues to carry out policies that only benefit Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other apparent allies of this White House. It is past time for the administration to put Americans first. This is the only administration in modern history to not issue lands and waters for oil and gas production. Not only is this illegal, but it is hurting families across the country.”

U.S. Congressman Rep. Clay Higgins

“Biden’s energy policies put America last. We’re seeing record-high fuel costs, and yet, the administration continues to block new leasing. We need to drill here, now.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy

Pres. Biden has killed more energy lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. He’s killing jobs, has killed America’s energy independence, and is fueling inflation that is killing Louisiana families. And he’s doing it on purpose.

Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Mike Moncla

“The cancelling of the last remaining lease sales from the most recent renewal of the Five-Year Plan is not really news, since the Biden Administration has already said that we will not move forward with any new lease sales, but I’m glad this has made the news cycle. The cancelling of the sale of leases 259 and 261 in the Gulf of Mexico puts a beautiful exclamation point on the absolute devastation that this administration has caused to our industry, and to our nation.

We are suffering from a war overseas. Prices at the pump are at an all-time high. The only way to bring those prices down is to increase domestic energy production. It is nothing short of hypocritical that the Biden administration bans Russian energy imports, while at the same time doing everything it can to stop any and all future production in the Gulf of Mexico.

We desperately need a renewal of the Five-Year offshore leasing plan. Sadly, as long as Joe Biden is in office, his pattern of behavior indicates devastating effects on Gulf of Mexico production for years to come.”

