50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sam Houston High School student wins 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Adisyn Estes' artwork titled "Worth Fighting For"
Adisyn Estes' artwork titled "Worth Fighting For"(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that Adisyn Estes, a senior at Sam Houston High School in Calcasieu Parish, is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District.

Estes’ artwork titled “Worth Fighting For” is an acrylic painting that uses an impasto technique to create contrast and texture. The piece depicts a father in the Armed Services greeting his son, who is holding an American Flag.

Estes’ painting celebrates a soldier’s commitment to family and country. Her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year as part of a national exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.

This is Estes’ second time being announced as the competition winner by Higgins, as she took home the win in 2020.

“Every year, I am impressed with the talent of South Louisiana’s young artists,” Congressman Higgins said. “Adisyn’s artwork is a beautiful and patriotic tribute to our military service members. She is a brilliant artist, and it’s an honor to have one of her pieces again representing Louisiana’s 3rd District in the U.S. Capitol.”

More than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition since it’s inception in 1982.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

A book fair on the go - Citgo and Bess the Book Bus are visiting elementary schools across...
Bess the Book Bus visits SWLA
Relay for Life forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances for Friday; better news for outdoor events
A book fair on the go - Citgo and Bess the Book Bus are visiting elementary schools across...
Bess the Book Bus
Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements following Pres. Joe Biden's...
State lawmakers, officials respond to Pres. Biden’s decision to cancel oil and gas leases