Sam Houston High School student wins 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that Adisyn Estes, a senior at Sam Houston High School in Calcasieu Parish, is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District.

Estes’ artwork titled “Worth Fighting For” is an acrylic painting that uses an impasto technique to create contrast and texture. The piece depicts a father in the Armed Services greeting his son, who is holding an American Flag.

Estes’ painting celebrates a soldier’s commitment to family and country. Her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year as part of a national exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.

This is Estes’ second time being announced as the competition winner by Higgins, as she took home the win in 2020.

“Every year, I am impressed with the talent of South Louisiana’s young artists,” Congressman Higgins said. “Adisyn’s artwork is a beautiful and patriotic tribute to our military service members. She is a brilliant artist, and it’s an honor to have one of her pieces again representing Louisiana’s 3rd District in the U.S. Capitol.”

More than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition since it’s inception in 1982.

