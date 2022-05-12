50/50 Thursdays
No. 2 Iota falls to three-seeded Lutcher in the battle of the Bulldogs in Class 3A semifinals

Iota baseball Tyler LeJeune
Iota baseball Tyler LeJeune(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Iota Bulldogs had little answer for Lutcher pitcher Marshall Louque on Thursday. The former Little League World Series Champion blanked the opposing Bulldogs over five innings to help his third-seeded Bulldogs upset No. 2 Iota, 8-1 at McMurry Park.

Louque has been masterful against Southwest Louisiana teams in the playoffs as the freshman picked up wins against both Iowa and Iota in consecutive rounds. He’d finish his semifinal start allowing just three hits, three walks while picking up three strikeouts.

Lutcher jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to the heroics from Noah Detillier who got the scoring started with an RBI double. Cohen Veron and Brock Louque would each bring runners home in the inning as well.

Lutcher would plate four more runs in the second inning to build that commanding lead. Three of those runs came off the bat of Detillier who slammed a three-run RBI double to double his Bulldogs’ lead.

Luke Duhon picked up a pair of hits at the plate to lead Iota offensively, while Dawson Wallace’s RBI single in the sixth was the only offense the team mustered.

Lutcher advances to face top-seeded Berwick in the Class 3A title game on Saturday after the Panthers edged No. 4 Sterlington, 9-8.

