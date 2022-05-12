50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 Rosepine blanks Many to reach back-to-back 2A title games

By Brady Renard
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles’ title defense season can’t be much more dominant than what they’ve done this year. The top-seeded Eagles continued their run through the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday by blanking fifth-seeded Many, 14-0 in six innings at McMurry Park in Sulphur. Rosepine’s win streak extends to 29 games as the team now has a school-record 33 win-season.

Eagles got things started in the opening frame as Logan Calcote, Dalton Keel, Cole Donahue and Aden Cline each picked up RBIs in the Eagles’ five-run first inning.

Rosepine’s offense would soar in the following two innings as Ethan Frey and Jake Smith would each hit a pair of two-run home runs to open the scoring floodgates eventually taking an 11-0 lead by the third inning. Smith would collect a double and triple as well, falling short of a single from the cycle.

In all, the Eagles collected 12 hits with Smith, Donahue, and Cline each posting multi-hit games.

On the mound, Braden Trull earned the win after tossing four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just a single hit. He’d strike out four Tigers in the game.

“I knew if Trull came out and was in the strike zone early, he was going to be tough. He has been really good lately and he came out and established the strike zone. We played good defense behind him and he got us in the dugout and it set the tempo for the offense to get rolling,” said Rosepine coach Jeff Smith. “We swung it well tonight and I’m super proud of my guys.”

The Eagles will face No. 11 Doyle for a Class 2A Championship re-match Friday at 6 p.m. Doyle downed second-seeded Springfield 4-2 to advance to the title game.

