Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana State Police troopers have been charged with simple battery, accused of beating a Black motorist after a chase.

Troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper were charged last week in the 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris.

They boasted in text messages that the “whoopin’” would give Harris “nightmares for a long time.”

The charges come amid intensifying scrutiny of the state police over allegations of excessive force and an institutional instinct to cover it up.

DeMoss and Harper were fired last year and Brown resigned. Their attorneys declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.