LIVESTREAM: Authorities to hold conference for National Safe Boating Week at 9:30 a.m.

National Safe Boating Week
National Safe Boating Week(https://wow.uscgaux.info/)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries will be holding a joint press conference this morning on National Safe Boating Week.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will be reminding the public on how to safely prepare for the boating season.

National Safe Boating Week is May 21 through May 27.

KPLC will have a livestream of the press conference at 9:30 a.m. today, May 12, 2022.

