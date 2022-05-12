Jennings food pantry seeking donations

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A food pantry in Jennings is hoping you can help them feed more than 1,200 families in Jeff Davis Parish.

As the pantry approaches its second anniversary, Director Vicky Rushing says she hopes to bring awareness to more locals about their services and receive donations to push the mission forward.

God’s Pantry provides canned food, baby formula, meat, snacks, beverages, hygienic needs and more. Their pantry is held once a month at 15358 Hwy 26 in Jennings. In order to have access to the resources being offered at the pantry, you must register at their location Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Required documents with registration include proof of income, I.D. and a SNAP letter, if you have one.

However, if you need immediate assistance, they have a “blessing box,” a cabinet located in front of their station, with food and toiletries available to the public for free that is refilled throughout the day.

For more information about God’s Pantry and their services you can visit their website or call (337)-246-3966.

