50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jennings food pantry seeking donations

By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A food pantry in Jennings is hoping you can help them feed more than 1,200 families in Jeff Davis Parish.

As the pantry approaches its second anniversary, Director Vicky Rushing says she hopes to bring awareness to more locals about their services and receive donations to push the mission forward.

God’s Pantry provides canned food, baby formula, meat, snacks, beverages, hygienic needs and more. Their pantry is held once a month at 15358 Hwy 26 in Jennings. In order to have access to the resources being offered at the pantry, you must register at their location Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Required documents with registration include proof of income, I.D. and a SNAP letter, if you have one.

However, if you need immediate assistance, they have a “blessing box,” a cabinet located in front of their station, with food and toiletries available to the public for free that is refilled throughout the day.

For more information about God’s Pantry and their services you can visit their website or call (337)-246-3966.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Thursday but a few storms possible late in the day Friday and Saturday
Locals want to know what is being done to prevent another freak accident in Lake Charles.
Locals have concerns about leaning utility poles
Locals want to know what is being done to prevent another freak accident in Lake Charles.
Locals have concerns about leaning utility poles
Summer travel safety tips from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office