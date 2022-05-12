FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances for Friday; better news for outdoor events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Enjoy another quiet evening here across Southwest Louisiana with mostly clear skies through the evening and overnight with lows settling back into the 60s again. Sunny and hot afternoon temperatures return Friday with a slight chance of an isolated early evening shower or thunderstorm closer to sunset, although the best chance of storms remains east of our area.

Saturday will provide plenty of sunshine and heat and that could lead to a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chances on Saturday afternoon are at 30% so most areas in Southwest Louisiana will likely miss out on the rain again.

Next week is trending hotter and drier with highs back into the lower 90s each day with nighttime lows in the 70s.

