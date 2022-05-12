FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot and humid day, storms return for Friday

Make sure to get the car washed today as rain chances return for Friday and Saturday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not much change from day to day as hot and humid conditions remain in place for the afternoons with muggy starts and patchy fog across the region. The same can be expected over the course of the next few days, but for our Thursday we are starting off a little cooler as some drier air has worked it’s way in during the overnight hours. Changes are on the way as shower and storm chances are back in the forecast as we head into Friday and the weekend, but the positive is it won’t be a complete washout.

The chance for scattered showers and storms returns heading into the weekend (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning we are seeing a relatively comfortable start with temperatures back into the middle and upper 60′s across the region. Patchy fog will be possible for a few locations this morning, but the overall impact looks to be relatively low as widespread dense fog doesn’t look to be likely. Much like the last few days sunshine will return for the afternoon and that will help to quickly warm us into the lower 90′s once again with just a few passing clouds from time to time. It seems like the same old song and dance and that pattern really doesn’t change a whole lot through the weekend as we will continue to see hot afternoons with low rain chances. One thing we will be watching through the evening is a complex of storms that look to develop to our east and slowly move westward with time. At this time models aren’t too bullish on the storms reaching Southwest Louisiana, but that will be something we watch heading into the late evening hours.

Rain totals have gone down over the last 24 hours (KPLC)

Better rain chances look to arrive heading into Friday and Saturday as an upper level disturbance begins to move through the area. As of now it won’t be a washout as showers and storms look more likely through the evening hours as we see the peak heating of the day, but let me stress not everyone will see showers or storms both days. Where it does rain, it could be heavy at times with some gusty winds, but the severe threat remains very low and is not expected at this time. It still will be hot with highs in the lower 90′s for Friday and then back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for Saturday afternoon. High pressure will build in for the Sunday time frame, which will mean more sunshine during the day and temperatures will be a little warmer as well with highs reaching the lower 90′s with heat index values back into the upper 90′s to near 100. Drier weather will once again settle in as high pressure regains control of the forecast and we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through early next week.

We'll see high pressure back into the mix for next week (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the forecast over the second half of the ten day forecast we are looking at plenty of sunshine and hot afternoons with lower to middle 90′s making a return. Overall a zonal pattern will take shape and that will mean our rain chances stay to the north and until we can get a dip in the jet stream our rain chances will remain very low. Stay cool and hydrated over the next few days and keep an eye out for a few showers and storms.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average for next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

