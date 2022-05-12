FEMA announces additional $74M for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced it will be awarding an additional $74,264,846.62 in public assistance reimbursements for hurricane recovery efforts in South Louisiana, according to US Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funding is being made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

The breakdown of the funding is as follows:

$69,174,600.20 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations.

$1,555,518.96 to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District to replace a damaged transit shed.

$1,769,842.80 to the City of Sulphur for emergency protective measures at municipal facilities.

$1,764,884.66 to the Chennault International Airport Authority for repairs to a fire water pumphouse.

