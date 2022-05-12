50/50 Thursdays
Enrolment for Cleco discount program for LIHEAP eligable customers ends May 30

Cleco
Cleco(Cleco)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cleco is reminding customers that it is offering a discount program to those who meet LIHEAP requirements.

The Cleco Alternative Rate for Electricity (CARE) discount program allows LIHEAP enrolled or eligible residents to receive a 25% discount on the fuel portion of their electricity bill.

“This program was created to help low-income customers, including the elderly and disabled. The discount lowers customers’ fuel charge during the three hottest months of the year,” says Kristi Moore, director of customer operations.

The discount is applied to eligible customers’ bills in July, August and September. The fuel charge on customer bills represents the cost of fuel needed to generate power and any purchased power. It’s passed directly through “at cost” to customers, meaning there is no markup.

To receive the discount, customers must enroll through their local community action agency during the enrollment period which ends May 30.

A list of the agencies by parish is available on the Louisiana Housing Corporation website at www.lhc.la.gov/energy-assistance under the LIHEAP provider directory.

Customers must re-apply each year for the discount. However, customers who receive LIHEAP benefits during the enrollment period are automatically enrolled in the CARE discount program and will receive the discount from Cleco.

For those not enrolled in LIHEAP but would like to know if they are eligible, below is a table showing LIHEAP income requirements for 2022.

LIHEAP income eligibility requirements
LIHEAP income eligibility requirements(Cleco)

