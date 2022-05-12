Bess the Book Bus visits SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A book fair on the go - Citgo and Bess the Book Bus are visiting elementary schools across Southwest Louisiana to bring literacy to children with some of their favorite books.

The bus is based in Tampa, Florida and travels nationwide. SWLA is just the first stop of their trip.

This is Bess’s 14th year traveling with Citgo’s “Feeling Good” program. What makes this trip in particular so special is that Bess will be giving away their millionth book during the Citgo tour.

“So Citgo partners with Bess the Book Bus to bring mobile literacy to Southwest Louisiana,” said Citgo communication specialist Jessica Saxby. “It’s part of one our core values, which is to hit that education feature as much as we can. We’re very excited to bring Bess here to DeQuincy, we’re also going to be visiting Vinton later on today. We were in Sulphur and also Lake Charles yesterday with a couple of other locations, so we’re super excited to be here again this year.”

The bus also provides pop-up book fairs where kids can pick out books to keep.

It’s all in an effort to ensure kids have access to quality books for their homes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.