50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Allen Parish officials weigh adding school resource officers

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office(KALB)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Allen Parish School Board and the Sheriff’s Office are weighing whether to adding school resource officers.

The proposal, which was discussed at the May school board meeting, would add four school resource officers who would rotate between the six high schools, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.

The cost of the resource officers’ salaries - a total of $220,500 - would be split between the school board and the sheriff’s office.

Hebert says his office would take care of incidentals - uniforms, training, etc.

The school board is considering whether it can afford its half of the salaries and is getting input from parents.

Should the proposal move forward, it would be placed on the June 13 school board meeting agenda to be voted on.

Hebert said adding school resource officers is something he has wanted for years.

A tax was voted down in 2013 that would have provided $630,000 per year for school resource officers.

But Hebert said his office now has the funds.

“I wish I could have done it 10 years ago,” Hebert said. “The financial position didn’t allow for it. I’m thankful we are in a financial position now where we can do it.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

Latest News

Several Louisiana lawmakers and officials released statements following Pres. Joe Biden's...
State lawmakers, officials respond to Pres. Biden’s decision to cancel oil and gas leases
Cleco
Enrolment for Cleco discount program for LIHEAP eligable customers ends May 30
Temperatures will remain slightly above average for next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot and humid day, storms return for Friday
FEMA
FEMA announces additional $74M for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts