Allen Parish officials weigh adding school resource officers

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Allen Parish School Board and the Sheriff’s Office are weighing whether to adding school resource officers.

The proposal, which was discussed at the May school board meeting, would add four school resource officers who would rotate between the six high schools, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.

The cost of the resource officers’ salaries - a total of $220,500 - would be split between the school board and the sheriff’s office.

Hebert says his office would take care of incidentals - uniforms, training, etc.

The school board is considering whether it can afford its half of the salaries and is getting input from parents.

Should the proposal move forward, it would be placed on the June 13 school board meeting agenda to be voted on.

Hebert said adding school resource officers is something he has wanted for years.

A tax was voted down in 2013 that would have provided $630,000 per year for school resource officers.

But Hebert said his office now has the funds.

“I wish I could have done it 10 years ago,” Hebert said. “The financial position didn’t allow for it. I’m thankful we are in a financial position now where we can do it.”

