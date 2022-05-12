AAA: Gas prices in Lake Charles reach record high

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gas prices in Lake Charles have reached a record high, according to AAA.

The AAA website lists the average price of a gallon of gasoline as $4.141 on May 12, which it says is the highest recorded average price.

The current average is a significant increase from the average a year ago of $2.718.

Louisiana’s current average price per gallon is $4.068. The state reached a record average high of $4.156 on March 11, 2022.

See more gas price numbers at gasprices.aaa.com.

