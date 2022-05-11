50/50 Thursdays
Woodville police chief shot; manhunt underway for suspect

Jaccory Carr
Jaccory Carr(Woodville Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge was shot on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, Rutledge confirmed Wednesday.

Rutledge said he suffered minor injuries in the shooting, which happened just before 10 a.m. He said there is currently a search for Jaccory Carr.

According to Rutledge, officers spotted Carr on Smith Road in Woodville around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday but then lost track of him. The police chief added the suspect was seen again just before 4 p.m. on Sligo Street in Woodville but still eluded officers.

Carr is believed to still be in the area. The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. A news crew is headed to Woodville and will provide updates later in the day.

