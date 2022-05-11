VIDEO: Lake St. convenience store burglarized

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating following a burglary at a local store on Mother’s Day, according to Lake Charles Police.

Sgt. Scott Dougherty says officers are investigating a burglary at a gas station on the 2600 block of Lake St. that occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Video of the incident at the “Cheep Cheep” convenience store appears to show the suspect breaking the glass door, ripping out the cash register, and running off - all in the span of under 15 seconds.

The Lake Charles Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

