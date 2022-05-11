50/50 Thursdays
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter halts intake due to Parvo exposure

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter logo.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter has stopped intake for the next ten days due to exposure to Parvo, a highly contagious canine virus.

The Shelter said that they are deep cleaning and sanitizing to make sure no animals are exposed.

They reminded the public that vaccinating animals, especially puppies, with boosters is important.

For more information, readers can call the shelter at (337) 392-9613.

