Two arrested in connection with double homicide on E. LaGrange Street

Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide...
Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide on E. LaGrange Street in March. Two Houston men, 22-year-old James Malik Johnson and 18-year-old Jacob Yarbrough were killed in the shooting.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say a double homicide on E. LaGrange Street in March happened during a drug deal.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel on Wednesday announced two arrests in the case.

Fondel said detectives learned the victims, Houston men James Malik Johnson, 22, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, had traveled from Texas to Lake Charles to make a drug transaction.

Officers found a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala in the middle of the road, with one victim lying nearby, Fondel said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers found the other victim in the 3500 block of Common Street, Fondel said. He was pronounced dead by emergency services.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the area.

However, both have been apprehended, Fondel said.

Jamarcus Dahanta Miller, 20, of Lake Charles, has been arrested for two counts of second-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1.8 million.

Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 19, also of Lake Charles was arrested for two counts principal to second-degree murder. Fazzio also set his bond at $1.8 million.

Both men were being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center when the murder charges were added Tuesday.

Miller was arrested April 6 in connection with another shooting that happened in the area of Bank and Sycamore streets on Sunday, April 3.

Anderson was arrested March 26 for drug possession, illegal carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact lead investigators Sgt. Jeff Atkinson and Sgt. Ben Randolph at 337-491-1311.

