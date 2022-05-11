Top-seeded Grand Lake run-rules Logansport to advance to Class 1A title game

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets are headed back to the LHSAA Class 1A Baseball Championship for the third time in five years and for the second straight season.

Top-seeded Grand Lake got a gem from senior Devin David on the mound to help run-rule No. 4 Logansport 11-1 in six innings Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

David picked up the win after allowing just three hits and one run over six innings. The southpaw struck out eight of the 26 batters he faced.

Grand Lake racked up ten hits on the day, with the biggest coming off the bat of the speedy Kylin Broussard. Broussard, with a runner on and a 4-1 lead, ripped a hit to right center that he’d turn into an inside-the-park home run as he narrowly beat the throw to home.

Garrett Walker and Luke Davis each had multiple hits with Walker going four-for-four at the plate and Davis drawing three walks.

The Hornets will now face No. 3 Oak Grove in the 1A championship game re-match on Friday at 6 p.m. The Tigers edged the second-seeded LaSalle Tigers, 5-3.

