SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 10, 2022.

James Wayne Carey Jr., 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Kayla Ann Harrington, 29, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lydell Joseph Howard, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Edward Ancelet, 57, Vinton: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.

Jason Andrew Bishop, 51, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Trenton D. Bond, 36, Carriere, MS: Residential contractor fraud of $1,500 or more.

Thomas Joseph Young, 41, Iowa: Fourth offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test; careless operation.

Amber Nicole Swanson, 24, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Lajeanna Marie Thomas, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Patrick Scott Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000 (2 charges).

Justin Michael Perry, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of an illicit drug.

Tehejah Tatiauna Parkerson, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Geoffery Scott Adkins, 31, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Mark Anthony Payne, 39, Lake Charles: Obscenity; disturbing the peace.

Kort Stephen Broussard, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); reckless operation (2 charges); obstruction of justice (2 charges).

Tyrone Emerson Mccaskill III, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Sherman Parker Licciardi Jr., 38, Picayune, MS: Failure to comply with sex offender requirements; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer.

Eric Christopher Spencer, 44, Lake Charles: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Allen Arceneaux, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court; pornography involving juveniles.

Shermane Ann Turner, 42, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

