50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12

Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12
Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12(BECi)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. has scheduled a power outage for the Burry Ferry, Evans, and Anacoco area on May 12, 2022.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last about four hours.

Affected residents will receive an automated phone call from BECi to notify them of the outage.

The scheduled outage is so the company can do preventative maintenance on their equipment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Boil advisory in effect for large portion of Beauregard Parish
Temperatures continue to warm to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead, rain chances return to end the week
SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2022
(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
LWC hosting “Lunch and Learn” event for area business owners