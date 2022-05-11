Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. has scheduled a power outage for the Burry Ferry, Evans, and Anacoco area on May 12, 2022.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last about four hours.

Affected residents will receive an automated phone call from BECi to notify them of the outage.

The scheduled outage is so the company can do preventative maintenance on their equipment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.