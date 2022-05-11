50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Moss Bluff man sentenced to 40 years for rape of 13-year-old

Joseph Constance
Joseph Constance(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of a 13-year-old.

Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Joseph H. Constance, 27, to the maximum sentence of 40 years without benefit of parole on one count second-degree rape.

Constance raped the 13-year-old girl in 2018, threatening her and telling her that he would hurt her and her family if she ever told anyone.

According to trial testimony, the victim reported the rape only after her younger sister, under the influence of anesthesia, revealed Constance was allegedly saying inappropriate things to her.

Constance’s attorney plans to appeal both the verdict and the sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Two arrested following Lake St. burglary
Cheep Cheep burglary
Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12
Power outage scheduled for Anacoco area on May 12
Boil advisory in effect for large portion of Beauregard Parish
Temperatures continue to warm to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead, rain chances return to end the week