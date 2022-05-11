LWC hosting “Lunch and Learn” event for area business owners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center will be holding a “Lunch and Learn” workshop for area business owners.

The event takes place at the Allen P. August Annex Building on Moeling St. in Lake Charles from noon until 2 p.m. on May 12, 2022.

Lisa Williams with the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be on hand to discuss a number of training programs that are available to businesses as well as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

Lunch will be provided at the event.

The event is free but you must pre-register HERE to attend.

