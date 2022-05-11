50/50 Thursdays
Juvenile arrested after threat against Hamilton Christian School

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Pixabay/MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested after a threat against Hamilton Christian School was made over social media earlier this month, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Hamilton officials notified police of the threat on Wednesday, May 4, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the police department.

The juvenile was not a student at the school, Treadway said.

She said Lake Charles police immediately investigated the incident and arrested the juvenile.

