Gov. Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, comes out against abortion bill that would charge mothers with murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, has come out against a controversial Louisiana House bill that would criminalize abortion IVF, and many forms of contraception in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, according to his office’s spokesperson.

Edwards, who spoke at a Rotary Club meeting in Baton Rouge this afternoon, acknowledged that he’s signed previous anti-abortion legislature before but that previous bills he’s signed never set to criminalize mothers. He called HB 813, which was written by State Rep. Danny McCormick, “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”

.@LouisianaGov, who is a deeply pro Life Catholic, tells the Rotary Club of BR that he opposes HB 813 by Rep. McCormick, which would criminalize abortion, IVF and many forms of contraception.



He calls the bill “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”#lalege — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) May 11, 2022

The governor’s spokesperson said that he believes that the bill goes in the wrong direction and that women that have an abortion, go through IVF, or use contraception should not go to jail.

.@LouisianaGov believes this bill goes in the wrong direction, that a woman should not be put in jail if she has an abortion, that IVF should not be criminalized, contraception should not be outlawed and that provisions of the bill are patently unconstitutional. #lalege https://t.co/K3Ct2bKgKG — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) May 11, 2022

