FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Thursday but a few storms possible late in the day Friday and Saturday

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hot and sunny forecast returns for Thursday, but late in the day Friday and again on Saturday there will be a chance for some widely scattered thunderstorms. Timing for the rain looks to be between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Friday and perhaps a little earlier in the afternoon with the start on Saturday.

