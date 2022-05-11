FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead, rain chances return to end the week

Temperatures warm quickly through the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our heat continues to build as temperatures will once again be heading for the lower 90′s this afternoon and could potentially be approaching record high territory. Thankfully our Wednesday morning is starting off just a little cooler as many locations have at least briefly fallen into the upper 60′s, but once the sun comes up it’s off to the races as temperatures will be warming very quickly. Changes are on the way though as showers and storms make a return to the forecast as early as Thursday possibly.

Make sure to stay hydrated as the heat continues to build (KPLC)

Fog hasn’t been too much of an issue this morning so far, but some areas of lower visibility will be possible as we head throughout our morning commute. While it won’t be a big issue you’ll want to make sure to take it slow and use the low beams. Temperatures for most of us will sit in the lower 70′s with some upper 60′s into the mix especially along and north of I-10. Much like the last few days as the sun rises so will our temperatures as we are heading back into the lower 90′s with an outside chance of a few middle 90′s for some of the inland communities. Humidity will once again be a factor as it will feel even warmer with heat index values approaching the upper 90′s to near 100. Rain won’t be a factor for us this afternoon though as high pressure continues to remain in place, but a few clouds will be around from time to time allowing for a little extra shade at times.

Our first chance of rain returns late Thursday evening (KPLC)

Some changes will be arriving for Thursday and that will help to kick start some bigger changes as we head into the end of the week and the start of the weekend. A complex of storms look to develop to our east and will actually move in a westerly direction throughout the afternoon and evening. The big question will be how far west do they move and how well do they hold together as most models have them fizzling out just before they reach us. For now at least a small chance of rain remains in the forecast and will be something we watch closely over the next 24 hours. Regardless our temperatures look to be the warmest of the week and for the year on Thursday afternoon as highs once again head for the lower to middle 90′s. Better rain chances arrive Friday and into Saturday as the area of high pressure will begin to break down and we see a weak boundary moving in from the west. This will give us a good scattering of showers and storms for Saturday and some much needed rainfall. One difference we are seeing is that we look to stay drier for Sunday and into early next week as well.

A disturbance moves in for the weekend and will keep our rain chances elevated (KPLC)

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side though as upper 80′s and lower 90′s look to be the theme for the weekend and then we turn the heat up a notch heading into next week as lower 90′s make a return. As of now our rain chances will remain very low for much of next week as high pressure builds off to the south and will keep any potential rain moving off to the north. For now make sure to stay cool out there and monitor the forecast as we head into the weekend with showers and storms back in the forecast.

With increased rain chances our rain totals will be on the way up (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

